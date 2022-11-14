Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 91.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Jindal Photo declined 91.16% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 255.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-200.00-200.00 -PBDT22.17254.76 -91 PBT22.16254.75 -91 NP22.54255.06 -91
