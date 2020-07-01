Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-

Sales reported at Rs 0.24 croreNet Loss of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reported to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 108.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 93.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 135.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.24 0 0.961.02 -6 OPM %-20095.83-66508.33 --6598.96-18061.76 - PBDT-60.30-170.08 65 -109.63-224.72 51 PBT-60.30-170.08 65 -109.63-224.72 51 NP-67.86-108.30 37 -93.89-135.62 31
