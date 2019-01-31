Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 38.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 49.40% in the September 2018 quarter
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU