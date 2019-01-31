JUST IN
EPC Industrie standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.41% to Rs 77.34 crore

Net profit of EPC Industrie rose 50.00% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.41% to Rs 77.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.3453.93 43 OPM %8.748.88 -PBDT6.635.10 30 PBT5.874.29 37 NP3.932.62 50

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:20 IST

