JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Reforms Being Brought To Optimize Capacity Utilization And To Reduce Congestion On Roads
Business Standard

Saraswati Commercial (India) standalone net profit rises 69.66% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 69.66% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs -2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.79-2.06 LP OPM %83.24133.01 -PBDT1.670.27 519 PBT1.660.26 538 NP1.510.89 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements