Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 55.75, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.63% jump in NIFTY and a 6.35% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.75, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 11177.1. The Sensex is at 37142.27, up 0.07%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has slipped around 10.01% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2900.5, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 10.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
