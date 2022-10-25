P B A Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Digicontent Ltd, California Software Company Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd and NACL Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2022.

P B A Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 12.63 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5494 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd surged 17.56% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15975 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd spiked 13.13% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14222 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd exploded 10.82% to Rs 16.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64541 shares in the past one month.

NACL Industries Ltd jumped 10.02% to Rs 86.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4622 shares in the past one month.

