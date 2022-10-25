South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2022.

South Indian Bank Ltd spiked 13.32% to Rs 13.44 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 270.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd soared 8.19% to Rs 1482. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15808 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd surged 8.06% to Rs 115.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd gained 7.00% to Rs 39.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 6.05% to Rs 36.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

