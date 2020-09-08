Jindal Stainless reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.83% to Rs 1376.06 croreNet loss of Jindal Stainless reported to Rs 121.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.83% to Rs 1376.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3263.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1376.063263.32 -58 OPM %3.329.19 -PBDT-78.92164.25 PL PBT-181.5959.44 PL NP-121.7846.65 PL
