JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Australia ASX200 closes above 6K level on Covid-19 vaccine optimism
Business Standard

Jindal Stainless reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.83% to Rs 1376.06 crore

Net loss of Jindal Stainless reported to Rs 121.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.83% to Rs 1376.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3263.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1376.063263.32 -58 OPM %3.329.19 -PBDT-78.92164.25 PL PBT-181.5959.44 PL NP-121.7846.65 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU