Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.12% to Rs 8.06 croreNet Loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.12% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.0626.10 -69 OPM %-8.192.68 -PBDT-1.270.25 PL PBT-2.15-0.61 -252 NP-1.63-0.63 -159
