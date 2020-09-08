JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Australia ASX200 closes above 6K level on Covid-19 vaccine optimism
Business Standard

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.12% to Rs 8.06 crore

Net Loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.12% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.0626.10 -69 OPM %-8.192.68 -PBDT-1.270.25 PL PBT-2.15-0.61 -252 NP-1.63-0.63 -159

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU