Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.12% to Rs 8.06 crore

Net Loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.12% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.0626.10-8.192.68-1.270.25-2.15-0.61-1.63-0.63

