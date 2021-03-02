Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Falls 1.43%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 30.14% over last one month compared to 26.77% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.75% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 1.43% today to trade at Rs 340.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.14% to quote at 13984.15. The index is up 26.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 0.86% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 73.25 % over last one year compared to the 31.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 30.14% over last one month compared to 26.77% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46105 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 348.7 on 02 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.1 on 03 Apr 2020.

