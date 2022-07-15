Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 2.15%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 1.29% over last one month compared to 5.25% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.02% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 2.15% today to trade at Rs 353.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.93% to quote at 15934.67. The index is down 5.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 1.84% and NMDC Ltd lost 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 17.3 % over last one year compared to the 0.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 1.29% over last one month compared to 5.25% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47030 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 577.7 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.2 on 22 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)