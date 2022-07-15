Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 253.73 points or 0.91% at 28010.97 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Minda Industries Ltd (up 2.56%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.17%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.73%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.37%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.23%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.21%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.08%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.06%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.02%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 163.66 or 0.31% at 53579.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.8 points or 0.26% at 15980.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 12.74 points or 0.05% at 25658.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.22 points or 0.09% at 8010.34.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

