Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Tashi India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.680.8191.1872.840.020.040.020.040.010.03

