Business Standard

Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Tashi India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.680.81 -16 OPM %91.1872.84 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.010.03 -67

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 15:32 IST

