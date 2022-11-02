JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 67.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 1644.10 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 173.87% to Rs 324.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 1644.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 944.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1644.10944.37 74 OPM %32.8123.26 -PBDT550.97217.62 153 PBT484.36172.61 181 NP324.23118.39 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU