JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 1644.10 croreNet profit of JK Paper rose 173.87% to Rs 324.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 1644.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 944.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1644.10944.37 74 OPM %32.8123.26 -PBDT550.97217.62 153 PBT484.36172.61 181 NP324.23118.39 174
