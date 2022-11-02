JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 1644.10 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 173.87% to Rs 324.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 1644.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 944.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1644.10944.3732.8123.26550.97217.62484.36172.61324.23118.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)