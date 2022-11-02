Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 24.45 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.4522.7435.0127.755.282.902.06-0.471.17-0.33

