Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 24.45 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.4522.74 8 OPM %35.0127.75 -PBDT5.282.90 82 PBT2.06-0.47 LP NP1.17-0.33 LP

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:20 IST

