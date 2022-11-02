Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 24.45 croreNet profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.4522.74 8 OPM %35.0127.75 -PBDT5.282.90 82 PBT2.06-0.47 LP NP1.17-0.33 LP
