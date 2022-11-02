JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 67.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 65.52% to Rs 40.56 crore

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 40.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.56117.65 -66 OPM %-3.9710.97 -PBDT-4.656.12 PL PBT-5.325.21 PL NP-10.985.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU