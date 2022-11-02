TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.82% to Rs 2.61 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance declined 67.13% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.82% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.614.4190.4294.332.364.612.364.601.193.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)