TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.82% to Rs 2.61 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance declined 67.13% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.82% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.614.41 -41 OPM %90.4294.33 -PBDT2.364.61 -49 PBT2.364.60 -49 NP1.193.62 -67

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:21 IST

