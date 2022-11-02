JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 67.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.901.72 10 OPM %12.1112.21 -PBDT0.240.21 14 PBT0.220.18 22 NP0.150.18 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU