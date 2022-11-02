Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.901.7212.1112.210.240.210.220.180.150.18

