Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Board of KLK Electrical to consider rights issue
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 272.31% in the June 2022 quarter
Capital Goods shares gain
Electrical & Electronics India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 1.90 croreNet profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.901.72 10 OPM %12.1112.21 -PBDT0.240.21 14 PBT0.220.18 22 NP0.150.18 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU