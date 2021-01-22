Supreme Petrochem Q3 PAT soars to Rs 172 cr

The company's net profit surged to Rs 171.62 in Q3 FY21 from Rs 2.07 crore Q3 FY20.
Net sales rose jumped 50% to Rs 928.79 crore in the third quarter from Rs 619.08 crore in the same period last year.
Total expenditure was Rs 690.28 crore (up 13.2% YoY), interest payments were Rs 2.49 crore (up 24.5% YoY) and depreciation costs were Rs 10.05 crore (up 7% YoY) in Q3 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 233.32 crore, significantly higher as compared to Rs 2.68 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense in the December 2020 quarter increased to Rs 62.82 crore from Rs 0.80 crore in Q3 December 2019.
Supreme Petrochem is engaged in the business of styrenics and manufactures polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), masterbatches and compounds of styrenics and other polymers, extruded polystyrene insulation board (XPS) and styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA).
The scrip fell 3.24% to Rs 400. In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 106.27% while the benchmark Sensex has added 30.38% during the same period.
