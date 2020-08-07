John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.23% to Rs 13.77 croreNet loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.23% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.77107.81 -87 OPM %-80.974.34 -PBDT-10.186.71 PL PBT-11.485.26 PL NP-10.103.77 PL
