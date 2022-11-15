John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
John Oakey & Mohan standalone net profit declines 70.45% in the March 2022 quarter
Kaahe Jaage Mohan starring Ashlesha Savant is out
Sona Comstar achieves 100,000 EV traction motors production milestone
Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle gives Singer Shweta Mohan her first Hindi Gospel Song titled 'Aradhana'
125 students of Masterminds for CA institute achieve All India ranks in CMA Inter, Final exams
-
Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 4.18 croreNet loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.185.06 -17 OPM %-1.6710.47 -PBDT-0.070.51 PL PBT-0.280.25 PL NP-0.210.19 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU