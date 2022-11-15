John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.185.06-1.6710.47-0.070.51-0.280.25-0.210.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)