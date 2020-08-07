Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.68% to Rs 269.58 crore

Net loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 23.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 63.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.68% to Rs 269.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 951.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.269.58951.91-8.2111.63-24.90111.25-37.9898.53-23.1363.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)