Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd counter
Hitachi's engineering excellence centres aim to train over 50K technicians by 2025
Lockdown impact: Appliance makers expect consumers to invest
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 83.07% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 71.68% to Rs 269.58 croreNet loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 23.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 63.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.68% to Rs 269.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 951.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales269.58951.91 -72 OPM %-8.2111.63 -PBDT-24.90111.25 PL PBT-37.9898.53 PL NP-23.1363.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU