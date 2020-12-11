JSW Energy gains after promoter revokes pledge

JSW Energy rose 3.15% to Rs 67.20 after the company's promoter Glebe Trading released pledge on 1.53 crore shares or 0.94% equity of the company.
Glebe Trading revoked pledge on 11,00,000 shares of the company on 4 December 2020, 98,50,000 shares on 7 December 2020 and 44,24,779 shares on 8 December 2020.
As on 30 September 2020, Glebe Trading held over 14.53 crore shares or 8.85% stake in JSW Energy.
JSW Energy is an integrated power company primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Its business segments include power generation, power transmission, mining, power trading and equipment manufacturing.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 0.2% to Rs 352.12 crore on a 8.5% fall in net sales to Rs 1938.57 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
