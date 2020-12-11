Suncare Traders Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Karnavati Finance Ltd, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd and Maximus International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2020.

Suncare Traders Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 0.99 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 137.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.41% to Rs 0.77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70328 shares in the past one month.

Karnavati Finance Ltd tumbled 8.97% to Rs 14.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1184 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd corrected 8.91% to Rs 39.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16699 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd fell 7.20% to Rs 116. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4465 shares in the past one month.

