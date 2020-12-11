Volumes spurt at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43646 shares

Gillette India Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Oil India Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 December 2020.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43646 shares. The stock rose 3.89% to Rs.405.45. Volumes stood at 30110 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 62306 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9106 shares. The stock increased 3.46% to Rs.5,990.00. Volumes stood at 5961 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.120.60. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd saw volume of 72.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.67% to Rs.109.75. Volumes stood at 9.71 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 95466 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24881 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.1,049.20. Volumes stood at 80959 shares in the last session.

