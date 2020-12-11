Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 40.64 points or 0.19% at 21076.91 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 3.15%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 1.87%),Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.65%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 1.61%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 1.54%), Sanofi India Ltd (down 1.32%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 1.07%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 0.93%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (down 0.86%).

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 7.86%), Novartis India Ltd (up 6.17%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 4.59%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.19 or 0.44% at 46160.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.6 points or 0.4% at 13531.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.04 points or 0.74% at 17593.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.94 points or 0.36% at 5844.11.

On BSE,1879 shares were trading in green, 943 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)