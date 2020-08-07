India Grid Trust standalone net profit declines 88.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 109.64% to Rs 313.56 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust declined 88.67% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 109.64% to Rs 313.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.35% to Rs 490.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 93.29% to Rs 1073.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 555.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

