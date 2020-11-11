JSW Steel crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Oct

The company's crude steel production for the month of October 2020 was at 13.38 lakh tonnes showing a growth of 4% over September 2020 (MoM) and 7% over October 2019 (YoY).

"The average capacity utilisation improved to 89% during the month of October 2020, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

The production flat rolled products remained flat 9.76 lakh tonnes and the production of long rolled products improved by 16.7% to 3.01 lakh tonnes in October 2020 over October 2019.

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit declined 37.77% to Rs 1,593 crore on 9.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 19,264 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The scrip shed 0.46% to Rs 333.20 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 332.80 and 338.90 so far during the day.

