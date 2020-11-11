Volumes spurt at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Aster DM Healthcare declines on posting Q1 net loss of Rs 89 cr
Aster DM, Social Alpha launch initiative to support medical start-ups
Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 953.21% in the September 2020 quarter
Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aster DM Healthcare shares critical insights to aid medical fraternity in managing the pandemic
-
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 84.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12284 shares
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Emami Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 November 2020.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 84.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12284 shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.186.85. Volumes stood at 28080 shares in the last session.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 47211 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4472 shares. The stock rose 4.89% to Rs.141.60. Volumes stood at 2962 shares in the last session.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 41651 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4087 shares. The stock gained 12.89% to Rs.266.70. Volumes stood at 19034 shares in the last session.
Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18021 shares. The stock rose 0.78% to Rs.382.00. Volumes stood at 7974 shares in the last session.
Minda Industries Ltd notched up volume of 27332 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4127 shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.353.00. Volumes stood at 11789 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU