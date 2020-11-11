Volumes spurt at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 84.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12284 shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Emami Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 November 2020.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 84.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12284 shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.186.85. Volumes stood at 28080 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 47211 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4472 shares. The stock rose 4.89% to Rs.141.60. Volumes stood at 2962 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 41651 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4087 shares. The stock gained 12.89% to Rs.266.70. Volumes stood at 19034 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18021 shares. The stock rose 0.78% to Rs.382.00. Volumes stood at 7974 shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd notched up volume of 27332 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4127 shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.353.00. Volumes stood at 11789 shares in the last session.

