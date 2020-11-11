Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 419.95 points or 2.22% at 19345.57 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 5.74%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 5.29%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 4.96%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 4.75%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 4.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.1%), Lupin Ltd (up 3.53%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 3.28%), Cipla Ltd (up 3.11%), and Pfizer Ltd (up 2.86%).

On the other hand, Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.93%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.49%), and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 0.99%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.77 or 0.92% at 43677.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.8 points or 0.95% at 12750.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.89 points or 0.74% at 15344.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.39 points or 0.79% at 5250.8.

On BSE,1215 shares were trading in green, 627 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

