JSW Steel Ltd Falls 5.64%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 3.55%

JSW Steel Ltd lost 5.64% today to trade at Rs 633.75. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 3.55% to quote at 20322.63. The index is down 0.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd decreased 4.71% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 3.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 62.02 % over last one year compared to the 10.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 7.15% over last one month compared to 0.11% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.14% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 776.5 on 06 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 371.4 on 24 Feb 2021.

