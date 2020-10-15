JSW Steel Ltd in demand

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 297.5, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% jump in NIFTY and a 4.05% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 297.5, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11897.9. The Sensex is at 40513.42, down 0.69%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 3.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2251.95, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 298.3, up 2.3% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 35.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% jump in NIFTY and a 4.05% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

