JSW Steel Ltd jumps around 1%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 292.9, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.8% in last one year as compared to a 4.54% gain in NIFTY and a 1.89% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 292.9, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11502.85. The Sensex is at 38967.67, up 0.54%. JSW Steel Ltd has added around 8.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2387.05, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.97 lakh shares in last one month.

JSW Steel Ltd is up 29.8% in last one year as compared to a 4.54% gain in NIFTY and a 1.89% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

