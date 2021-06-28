JSW Steel Ltd sees good buying

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 697.55, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 265.78% in last one year as compared to a 53.5% gain in NIFTY and a 166.48% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 697.55, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 15829.45. The Sensex is at 52782.15, down 0.27%. JSW Steel Ltd has dropped around 1.88% in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 695.15, up 1.15% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 265.78% in last one year as compared to a 53.5% gain in NIFTY and a 166.48% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)