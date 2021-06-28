Tata Steel Ltd soars 1.28%, up for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1180.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 267.84% in last one year as compared to a 53.5% gain in NIFTY and a 166.48% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1180.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 15829.45. The Sensex is at 52782.15, down 0.27%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5223.95, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1186.25, up 1.22% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 267.84% in last one year as compared to a 53.5% gain in NIFTY and a 166.48% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)