Steel Authority of India Ltd in demand

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.9, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 349.75% in last one year as compared to a 53.5% jump in NIFTY and a 166.48% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.9, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 15829.45. The Sensex is at 52782.15, down 0.27%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 4.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5223.95, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 301.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 676.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.4, up 0.98% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 349.75% in last one year as compared to a 53.5% jump in NIFTY and a 166.48% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

