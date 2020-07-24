TCI Express standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.36% to Rs 88.74 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 95.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.36% to Rs 88.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 256.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.88.74256.172.2911.553.3830.091.2628.330.9218.41

