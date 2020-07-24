TCI Express standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 65.36% to Rs 88.74 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 95.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.36% to Rs 88.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 256.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.74256.17 -65 OPM %2.2911.55 -PBDT3.3830.09 -89 PBT1.2628.33 -96 NP0.9218.41 -95

