JSW Steel's indirect subsidiary Periama Holdings plans to raise upto USD 1 billion

Through issue of USD denominated senior notesJSW Steel announced that Periama Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the company is considering a number of financing options including conducting an international offering of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes (the "Notes" and such issuance, the "Issue") in an aggregate principal amount of up to USD 1 billion, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. The Notes would be guaranteed by the Company. The proceeds of the Issue will be used for repayment of part of the existing indebtedness owed to the Company including interest thereon and for general corporate purposes.
