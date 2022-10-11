JTL Infra consolidated net profit rises 56.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.00% to Rs 299.91 crore

Net profit of JTL Infra rose 56.53% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 299.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.299.91263.0910.407.3929.8618.4829.0717.9420.2712.95

