JTL Infra consolidated net profit rises 56.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.00% to Rs 299.91 croreNet profit of JTL Infra rose 56.53% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 299.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales299.91263.09 14 OPM %10.407.39 -PBDT29.8618.48 62 PBT29.0717.94 62 NP20.2712.95 57
