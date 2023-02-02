JUST IN
Business Standard

Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 347.21 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Industries rose 35.91% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 347.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales347.21296.06 17 OPM %5.824.96 -PBDT15.1511.26 35 PBT11.428.06 42 NP7.045.18 36

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:46 IST

