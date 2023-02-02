Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 347.21 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Industries rose 35.91% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 347.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.347.21296.065.824.9615.1511.2611.428.067.045.18

