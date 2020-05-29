Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
US court slashes USD 8 bn Johnson & Johnson damages over drug side effect
Johnson & Johnson India Includes Family Benefits for Same-gender Partners
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2019 quarter
HC stays penalty notice on Johnson and Johnson for 'profiteering' on sale of sanitary napkins
Kappac Pharma reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.02 -100 00.56 -100 OPM %0-200.00 -0-17.86 - PBDT-0.03-0.04 25 -0.34-0.09 -278 PBT-0.04-0.05 20 -0.38-0.14 -171 NP0.37-0.09 LP 0.03-0.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU