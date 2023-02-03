JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 13.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 710.99 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 13.35% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 710.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 606.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales710.99606.14 17 OPM %7.236.93 -PBDT51.9047.75 9 PBT39.2236.88 6 NP29.1225.69 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU