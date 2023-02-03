Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 13.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 710.99 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 13.35% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 710.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 606.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales710.99606.14 17 OPM %7.236.93 -PBDT51.9047.75 9 PBT39.2236.88 6 NP29.1225.69 13
