Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 34.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 13.04% in the December 2019 quarter
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 40.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2020 quarter
Technical issues force NDTL to remain suspended
Coronavirus impact: MG Motor Feb retail sales take hit due to component supply constraints
-
Sales decline 20.24% to Rs 91.16 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 34.93% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.24% to Rs 91.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.22% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 361.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 355.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales91.16114.29 -20 361.93355.76 2 OPM %5.026.89 -4.155.22 - PBDT6.019.13 -34 20.5924.57 -16 PBT5.699.02 -37 19.4023.48 -17 NP4.086.27 -35 14.0115.96 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU