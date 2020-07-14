Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 34.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.24% to Rs 91.16 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 34.93% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.24% to Rs 91.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.22% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 361.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 355.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

