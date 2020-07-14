JUST IN
CPI inflation declines to 6.09% in June 2020
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.78% to Rs 9.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales05.89 -100 9.9826.81 -63 OPM %0-50.08 --250.70-47.11 - PBDT-22.27-3.10 -618 -19.60-11.73 -67 PBT-22.36-3.21 -597 -19.96-12.23 -63 NP-21.99-3.24 -579 -20.37-12.26 -66

