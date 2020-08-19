Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 84.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.87% to Rs 48.20 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 84.17% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.87% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.48.2085.87-0.523.651.074.370.854.100.442.78

