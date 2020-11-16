Jump Networks announces director changes

-
ALSO READ
Froome relishing 'new challenge' in virtual cycling race
Bihar girl, who cycled down 1200km carrying father, will be called for trial by cycling federation
Bihar girl, who cycled down 1200km carrying father, to be called for trial by cycling federation
udChalo empowers Bhaarat ka Bharat on his Solo Cycling Record Breaking Expeditions
Ivanka praises Indian girl who cycled down 1200km carrying ailing father
-
W.e.f. 13 November 2020Jump Networks has approved the resignation of Mrs. Neha Gupta as the Non-Executive Independent Directorship of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Milin Ramani as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 13 November 2020 till 12 November 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU