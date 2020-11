Elnet Technologies director resigns

w.e.f. 11 November 2020

Elnet Technologies has accepted the resignation of M Vijayakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company and P R Nithiyanandan, an Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 11 November 2020.

The Board has also appointed D Ravichandran and S Kirubanandhan respectively as Chairman and Non - Executive Director and Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 11 November 2020.

