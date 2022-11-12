Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyoti Structures spurts on order win
Jyoti Structures reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.19 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Indices trim gains, Nifty below 17,050 mark, FMCG shares advance
Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight
Market drifts higher in early trade; breadth strong
-
Sales rise 525.68% to Rs 13.89 croreNet Loss of Jyoti Structures reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 370.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 525.68% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.892.22 526 OPM %-22.03-579.73 -PBDT-2.78-368.06 99 PBT-4.03-370.55 99 NP-4.03-370.42 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU