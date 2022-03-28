Jyoti Structures spurts on bagging Rs 382-cr contract

Jyoti Structures hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 20.20 after the company said that it secured a Rs 382 crore contract from Adani Transmission.

The contract entails turnkey design, supply and construction of 765 KV Double Circuit transmission line from Khavda to Bhuj in Gujarat. The contract is to be executed in about 17 months by 31 August 2023.

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. It reported net loss of Rs 13.19 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 380.64 crore in Q3 December 2020. No sales were reported in Q3 December 2021 and in Q3 December 2020.

